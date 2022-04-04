Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
HIMX stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.00.
Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter.
Himax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
