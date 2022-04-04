Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

HIMX stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 973.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

