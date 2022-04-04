Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives GBX 983.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 983.67 ($12.89).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.08) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.89) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.87) to GBX 850 ($11.13) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 990.80 ($12.98) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 939.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 891.01. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 763.60 ($10.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,002 ($13.13).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hiscox’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other news, insider Joanne Musselle purchased 18,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($195,912.76).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

