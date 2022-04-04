HoDooi (HOD) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.83 Million

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00048422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.93 or 0.07552066 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,663.70 or 0.99757712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00047118 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.