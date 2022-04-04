Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives $9.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

HMLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

HMLP traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $6.68. 454,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,735. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $2,282,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 427,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 161,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 185,632 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 117.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 63,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

