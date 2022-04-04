Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of HBCP stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.53. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,000. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $343.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.76.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.82 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In related news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancorp by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 140.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Home Bancorp by 80.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

