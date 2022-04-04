Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Honda’s sharp focus on providing attractive products with expanding lineup of electric vehicles (EVs) is likely to boost prospects. Collaboration with General Motors to develop two large-sized EV models will spur the Japanese auto giant’s e-mobility game. As part of the global restructuring move, Honda has been taking steps to control costs and optimize production capacity. However, chip famine, soaring commodity and freight costs, a tough labor environment and logistical challenges will result in manufacturing inefficiencies, thereby weighing on near-term gross margins. Moreover, the company trimmed its revenue forecasts in view of the sales status in India and the impact from semiconductor supply shortage. High R&D expenses and capex requirement will limit cash flows. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Honda Motor stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.42. 65,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,992. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honda Motor (HMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.