Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. Hooker Furnishings has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $228.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.86.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.
About Hooker Furnishings (Get Rating)
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
