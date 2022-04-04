Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. Hooker Furnishings has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $228.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

