Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $887.62 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $887.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $941.30 million and the lowest is $865.60 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $342.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 159.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,250,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 26,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,869,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,053 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,844 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HZNP stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.70. The company had a trading volume of 45,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,757. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $83.42 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.74.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

