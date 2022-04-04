Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock Position Decreased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,676 shares of company stock worth $2,535,695. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $52.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

