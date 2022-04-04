Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
HST stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $20.25.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.