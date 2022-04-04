Hostelworld Group’s (HSW) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:HSW opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.00 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Hostelworld Group has a 12 month low of GBX 57 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.80 ($1.57). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 73.62.

In other Hostelworld Group news, insider Eimear Moloney bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £39,500 ($51,742.21). Also, insider Gary Morrison sold 114,055 shares of Hostelworld Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £85,541.25 ($112,052.99).

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

