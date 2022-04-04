Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Upgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Shares of HHC stock opened at $104.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $45,715,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $39,056,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,017,000 after purchasing an additional 133,489 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 106,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 87,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.