Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 952.50 ($12.48).

Several research firms have issued reports on HWDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.33) to GBX 940 ($12.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 920 ($12.05) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($13.95) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,095 ($14.34) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 783.20 ($10.26) on Monday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 723 ($9.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 985.80 ($12.91). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 784.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 857.91. The company has a market cap of £4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.25%.

In other news, insider Paul Hayes bought 12,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 792 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £100,623.60 ($131,809.80). Also, insider Andrew Livingston bought 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £24,846 ($32,546.50). Insiders have purchased 15,791 shares of company stock valued at $12,591,668 in the last three months.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

