Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,587 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 28,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $174.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average is $161.98. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

