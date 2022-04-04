Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

HWM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.65. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

