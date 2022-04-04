HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Director Buys $249,722.70 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) Director Bruce D. Broussard bought 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of HP by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HP by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,185,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $216,919,000 after acquiring an additional 954,717 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of HP by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,645 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 117,361 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of HP by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

