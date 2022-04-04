HP (NYSE:HPQ) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $34.00.

HPQ has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.79.

HPQ stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. HP has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $40.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

