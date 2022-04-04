HP (NYSE:HPQ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HPQ. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.79.

HP stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. HP has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $40.37.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,033,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HP by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of HP by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,527,000 after purchasing an additional 978,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

