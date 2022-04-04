H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Trading Down 3.5%

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) was down 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 21,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,458,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.76.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The business had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,437 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,098,000 after purchasing an additional 262,017 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,897 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,433,000 after acquiring an additional 190,720 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,303,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

