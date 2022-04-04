HTMLCOIN Price Down 16.5% This Week (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $654.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

