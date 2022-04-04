Humana (NYSE:HUM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $484.36.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $439.75. 9,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,502. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $425.36 and a 200 day moving average of $428.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

