Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,050,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,385 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,448,000 after purchasing an additional 955,854 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,680,000 after purchasing an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,335,000 after purchasing an additional 604,182 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Exact Sciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,649 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $75.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $140.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.92.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

