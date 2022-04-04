Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the third quarter valued at about $829,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 21.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 56.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the third quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Shares of WMK opened at $73.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.89. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weis Markets in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Weis Markets Profile (Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.