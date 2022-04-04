Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $531,000 in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Phibro Animal Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 778.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 296,811 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 210.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,141,000 after purchasing an additional 93,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $20.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $829.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.53. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 6.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

