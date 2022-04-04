Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 4,100 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Pinterest by 23.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Pinterest by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $952,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,985 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,557 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $88.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINS. UBS Group upped their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.54.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

