Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in United Therapeutics by 537.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $1,233,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,941,040 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $184.65 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.47 and its 200 day moving average is $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.67.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.17.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

