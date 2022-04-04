Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Landstar System by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 110.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Landstar System by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 15.1% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,370,000 after acquiring an additional 35,122 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $139.82 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.12 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.89.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

