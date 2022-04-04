IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives $32.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 342,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,770. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $467.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 498,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 353,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 48,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
