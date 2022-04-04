IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives $32.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 342,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,770. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $467.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.77.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 178.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 498,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 353,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 48,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

