IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $671.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded down $5.36 on Wednesday, hitting $548.08. The company had a trading volume of 379,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $519.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.55. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.