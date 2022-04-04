IDT (NYSE:IDT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of IDT stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.09. 1,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,624. IDT has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $67.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.28. The company has a market cap of $903.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.11.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $337.06 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in IDT by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 19,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDT by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,303,000 after buying an additional 113,562 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in IDT during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in IDT by 467.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 60,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in IDT by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 18,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

