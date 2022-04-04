Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 1,696 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 553.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $300.29. 502,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,474. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.27 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.28 and its 200-day moving average is $306.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

Gartner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.