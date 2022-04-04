Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 27,780 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,553 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,780 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.07. 7,843,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,450,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51. The stock has a market cap of $224.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

