Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 1,216 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,982. The firm has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.81 and a 200 day moving average of $219.11. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

