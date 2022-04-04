Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 17,307 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,508,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.63. 18,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,013. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $200.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

