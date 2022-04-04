Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 30,853 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,853 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,710,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,080. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.