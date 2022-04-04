Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 3,238 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

JLL stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.48. The stock had a trading volume of 292,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,467. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $174.68 and a 52-week high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

