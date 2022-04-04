Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $10.25 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,368 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in HP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in HP by 78.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 929,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,254,452. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

