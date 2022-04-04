Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.45 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 604,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.19.

ESS traded down $3.60 on Monday, hitting $349.89. The company had a trading volume of 217,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.53. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.67 and a 12-month high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

