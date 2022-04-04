Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,742 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 97,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 212,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,851,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,608,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.60. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $63.46 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 635,585 shares of company stock valued at $57,204,925. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

