Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Hess by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $109.71. 1,951,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.03. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $111.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

