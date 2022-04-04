Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 12,596 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,964,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,491,000 after purchasing an additional 609,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,695,000 after acquiring an additional 144,147 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after buying an additional 2,948,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,229. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

