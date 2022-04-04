Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 40,779 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOLX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Hologic by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HOLX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.10. 1,746,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,640. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average of $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. Hologic’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

