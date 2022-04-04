Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.64.

PG traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.07. The stock had a trading volume of 316,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,850. The firm has a market cap of $372.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

