Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 7,535 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,676,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,363,000 after buying an additional 48,245 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $4.44 on Monday, reaching $211.92. 687,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.60 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.27.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 62.96%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.65.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

