Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,403 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Humana by 411.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Humana by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 36.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after purchasing an additional 279,480 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $437.69. The stock had a trading volume of 653,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,404. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $425.36 and its 200 day moving average is $428.47.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Barclays cut their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.36.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

