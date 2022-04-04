Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
IMUX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.
Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Immunic has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,370,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,467,000 after buying an additional 51,631 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 924,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.
About Immunic (Get Rating)
Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.
