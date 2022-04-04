Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

IMUX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Immunic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Immunic has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,370,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,467,000 after buying an additional 51,631 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 924,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic (Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.