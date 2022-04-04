Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.87. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $68.14 and a 1-year high of $93.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.05.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $151.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $127,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $289,425. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 851.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

