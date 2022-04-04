indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Shares of INDI opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $998.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $16.33.

In related news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $63,502.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,177. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. It offers its solution for advanced driver assistance systems, including light detection and ranging, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

