Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IIPR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.43.

IIPR opened at $200.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.50. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $162.81 and a 52 week high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.51%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

