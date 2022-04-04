Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 54.02 and a quick ratio of 54.02.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.84% and a return on equity of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $107.68 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Innoviva will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 3,614,792 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after purchasing an additional 847,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 104.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 725,120 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,963,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,594,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter valued at about $5,040,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

